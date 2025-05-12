Karan Aujla Brings ‘It Was All A Dream’ Tour to North America and Europe
Karan Aujla announced his “It Was All A Dream” tour, a 10-date international headline run this summer. The trek will launch July 10 at the Oakland Arena in Oakland, California, and wrap Sept. 4 at AFAS Live in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
The itinerary spans North America and Europe, with stateside stops July 10 through 26 in Oakland; Los Angeles; Newark, New Jersey; Fairfax, Virginia; and Montreal, Quebec. After a midsummer break, the tour resumes Aug. 26 in Dublin, Ireland, followed by shows in Dusseldorf, Germany; Paris, France; Milan, Italy; and Amsterdam, Netherlands.
Tickets are on sale now via the artist’s website, karanaujlamusic.com, and through Ticketmaster. Fans can also find tickets on Ticket Club: Karan Aujla Tickets.
Born in Punjab and raised in Vancouver, British Columbia, Karan Aujla has become one of Punjabi music’s biggest global ambassadors. A songwriter and performer, he’s scored multiple chart-topping hits—earning millions of streams with tracks like “Don’t Look” and “Chitta Kurta”—and sold out arenas across India, North America and Europe.
A complete list of tour dates can be found below:
KARAN AUJLA It Was All A Dream Tour Dates
|Date
|Venue and City
|July 10
|Oakland Arena, Oakland, California
|July 13
|Kia Forum, Los Angeles, California
|July 18
|Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey
|July 19
|EagleBank Arena, Fairfax, Virginia
|July 26
|Bell Centre, Montreal, Quebec
|Aug. 26
|3Arena, Dublin, Ireland
|Aug. 28
|Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Dusseldorf, Germany
|Aug. 30
|Zenith, Paris, France
|Sept. 2
|Fabrique, Milan, Italy
|Sept. 4
|AFAS Live, Amsterdam, Netherlands
