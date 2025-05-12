Karan Aujla Brings ‘It Was All A Dream’ Tour to North America and Europe

Karan Aujla announced his “It Was All A Dream” tour, a 10-date international headline run this summer. The trek will launch July 10 at the Oakland Arena in Oakland, California, and wrap Sept. 4 at AFAS Live in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

The itinerary spans North America and Europe, with stateside stops July 10 through 26 in Oakland; Los Angeles; Newark, New Jersey; Fairfax, Virginia; and Montreal, Quebec. After a midsummer break, the tour resumes Aug. 26 in Dublin, Ireland, followed by shows in Dusseldorf, Germany; Paris, France; Milan, Italy; and Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Tickets are on sale now via the artist’s website, karanaujlamusic.com, and through Ticketmaster. Fans can also find tickets on Ticket Club: Karan Aujla Tickets.

Born in Punjab and raised in Vancouver, British Columbia, Karan Aujla has become one of Punjabi music’s biggest global ambassadors. A songwriter and performer, he’s scored multiple chart-topping hits—earning millions of streams with tracks like “Don’t Look” and “Chitta Kurta”—and sold out arenas across India, North America and Europe.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

KARAN AUJLA It Was All A Dream Tour Dates

Date Venue and City July 10 Oakland Arena, Oakland, California July 13 Kia Forum, Los Angeles, California July 18 Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey July 19 EagleBank Arena, Fairfax, Virginia July 26 Bell Centre, Montreal, Quebec Aug. 26 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland Aug. 28 Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Dusseldorf, Germany Aug. 30 Zenith, Paris, France Sept. 2 Fabrique, Milan, Italy Sept. 4 AFAS Live, Amsterdam, Netherlands

