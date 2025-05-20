Katt Williams tickets on sale for Bridgeport show at Total Mortgage Arena

Katt Williams (image courtesy ScoreBig)

Katt Williams brings his razor-sharp wit and unfiltered social commentary to Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut, on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025, at 8 p.m. The Emmy-winning comic behind specials like “Great America” and the hit “Dark Matter” tour will headline the 10,000-seat venue—formerly Webster Bank Arena—on Halloween night, promising no-holds-barred takes on politics, pop culture and everyday absurdities.

Williams is famed for high-energy pacing, rapid-fire punchlines and the occasional audience roast, all delivered in trademark velvet suits and jewel-encrusted loafers. His 2024 run reset box-office records in multiple NBA arenas, and Bridgeport marks his only Connecticut stop this fall. Located off I-95 near the Long Island Sound, Total Mortgage Arena offers plentiful garage parking, easy Metro-North rail access from New York City and concession upgrades that now include local craft brews and lobster rolls.

Doors open at 7 p.m., leaving time to browse merch or snap photos at the lobby’s selfie station decked out in Halloween décor. Given the holiday date—and Williams’ penchant for impromptu meet-and-greets—expect die-hard fans to arrive early in costume.

