Katt Williams tickets on sale in Bridgeport at Total Mortgage Arena

Katt Williams, the Emmy-winning stand-up powerhouse behind HBO’s “The Pimp Chronicles,” brings his razor-sharp social commentary to Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut, on Oct. 31 2025 at 8 p.m. Halloween night promises tricks, treats and punchlines delivered at Williams’ signature rapid-fire pace.

Williams rose from Cincinnati clubs to worldwide tours, earning critical acclaim for specials like “It’s Pimpin’ Pimpin’” and scene-stealing roles in “Friday After Next” and “Atlanta.” His 2025 “Dark Matter” tour tackles politics, pop culture and everyday absurdities with the fearless honesty that has made him a comedy icon.

Total Mortgage Arena’s 10,000-seat configuration ensures sightlines from every section and an atmosphere primed for thunderous laughter. Pair the show with Bridgeport’s waterfront dining or post-show costume parties for a full-throttle Halloween.

