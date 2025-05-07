Kevin Gates tickets on sale in Baton Rouge at Raising Cane’s River Center Arena

Kevin Gates (Photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Kevin Gates returns to his home state for an electric Oct. 24, 2025 show at Raising Cane’s River Center Arena in Baton Rouge. The 8 p.m. homecoming promises special energy as Gates performs blocks from the streets referenced in many of his most personal tracks.

Tickets are available at the River Center box office, but savvy fans can skip in-person lines by purchasing through ScoreBig, where transparent pricing keeps budgets in check.

Few rappers connect with local crowds like Gates in Louisiana. Expect thunderous sing-alongs to “I Don’t Get Tired” and “Really Really,” plus deeper cuts favored by longtime supporters.

The River Center’s recent renovations enhance acoustics and sightlines, making it an ideal venue for Gates’ bass-heavy production. With limited dates in his home state, demand is already strong.

Secure seats now to witness Gates’ triumphant return and experience the raw authenticity that has made his live shows must-see events across the country.

Shop for Kevin Gates tickets at Raising Cane’s River Center Arena on October 24, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Kevin Gates tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.