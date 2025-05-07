Kevin Gates tickets on sale in Billings at First Interstate Arena

Kevin Gates (Photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Kevin Gates rides into Big Sky Country on Nov. 13, 2025, taking over Billings’ First Interstate Arena. The rapper’s vivid narratives and genre-blending beats will fill the 8,700-seat venue at MetraPark.

Tickets are on sale now at MetraPark’s box office and via ScoreBig, where buyers enjoy straightforward pricing and instant mobile delivery.

Gates’ dynamic live reputation is built on unfiltered storytelling and full-band arrangements that elevate tracks such as “Thinking with My D***” from viral hit to stadium anthem. New material from “The Ceremony” adds fresh firepower to an already electric setlist.

Montana hip-hop fans typically travel hours for national acts; Gates’ Billings date brings the show to their doorstep, pairing state-of-the-art production with the arena’s recent acoustic upgrades.

Lock in tickets soon—regional interest and limited tour routing make this a likely sellout.

Shop for Kevin Gates tickets at First Interstate Arena on November 13, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Kevin Gates tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.