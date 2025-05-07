Kevin Gates tickets on sale in Boston at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park

Kevin Gates (Photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Kevin Gates brings his razor-sharp lyrics and high-energy stage show to the MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, on Oct. 1, 2025.

Tickets for the Oct. 1 performance are on sale now. Fans can buy at the MGM Music Hall box office or online through ScoreBig, which guarantees no hidden service charges.

Gates has solidified his place in hip-hop with chart-topping albums and sold-out tours, captivating fans with his candid storytelling and impassioned delivery.

As one of the first major hip-hop acts to play the new MGM Music Hall, Gates will set the tone for an exciting live-music calendar at Fenway Park.

