Kevin Gates tickets on sale in Brooklyn at Brooklyn Paramount

Kevin Gates (Photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Kevin Gates brings his chart-topping hits to Brooklyn Paramount in Brooklyn, New York, on Oct. 3, 2025, delivering a powerful show filled with fan favorites.

Tickets for the Oct. 3 performance are on sale now. Purchase at the Brooklyn Paramount box office or online via ScoreBig, which guarantees no hidden fees.

Gates’ raw storytelling and commanding stage presence have made him a must-see act, with previous New York shows selling out in minutes.

Brooklyn Paramount’s historic setting and state-of-the-art sound system will elevate Gates’ performance to the next level.

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Kevin Gates tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.

