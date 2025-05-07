Kevin Gates tickets on sale in Chicago at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Kevin Gates (Photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Kevin Gates closes out the latest leg of his tour in style with a Nov. 5, 2025 show at Chicago’s historic Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom. Doors open at 7 p.m. for a night of booming beats under the venue’s iconic star-lit ceiling.

Tickets are available at the Aragon box office, but fans can bypass fees by purchasing through ScoreBig for instant mobile delivery.

Chicago hip-hop enthusiasts know the Aragon delivers unmatched atmosphere, and Gates’ catalog—from chart smashes “2 Phones” to recent introspective tracks—will resonate in the grand ballroom’s massive hall.

Situated in Uptown near the Lawrence Red Line stop, the Aragon is an easy ride for city and suburban fans alike. Expect a sold-out crowd eager to rap every word along with Gates’ gritty verses and motivational interludes.

Snag your tickets now for a Wednesday night of Southern rap heat in the Windy City.

