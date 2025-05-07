Kevin Gates tickets on sale in Cleveland at Jacobs Pavilion

Kevin Gates (Photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Kevin Gates brings his commanding rap set to Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in Cleveland, Ohio, on Oct. 11, 2025. With a reputation for raw lyricism and emotional depth, Gates will deliver a high-energy performance.

Tickets for the Oct. 11 show are on sale now. Fans can purchase at the Jacobs Pavilion box office or online via ScoreBig, which guarantees no hidden fees.

Since his mixtape breakthrough “Stranger Than Fiction,” Gates has become a rap heavyweight with platinum hits like “2 Phones” and “Really Really,” and his album “Khaza” received acclaim for its introspective themes.

Cleveland audiences have shown unwavering support, selling out past performances at PromoWest Pavilion. This intimate outdoor venue, overlooking the Cuyahoga River, provides a unique backdrop.

Expect surprise guest spots and collaborations with Lil Durk and Kodak Black, plus a production that emphasizes Gates’s magnetic stage presence.

VIP packages via ScoreBig include early entry, premium seating and exclusive merchandise. General admission tickets offer guaranteed delivery and transparent pricing.

Don’t miss your chance to experience one of rap’s most compelling voices live in Cleveland this fall.

Shop for Kevin Gates tickets at Jacobs Pavilion on October 11, 2025

