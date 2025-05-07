Kevin Gates tickets on sale in Columbus at KEMBA Live!

Kevin Gates (Photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Kevin Gates takes the stage at KEMBA Live! in Columbus, Ohio, on Oct. 7, 2025, delivering his signature blend of hard-hitting beats and raw lyricism. This downtown venue will host an unforgettable night of chart-topping hits.

Tickets for the Oct. 7 performance are on sale now. Purchase at the KEMBA Live! box office or online via ScoreBig, which guarantees no hidden service charges.

Gates rose to fame with platinum hits like “Really Really” and “2 Phones” after releasing the acclaimed mixtape “The Luca Brasi Story.” His 2023 album “Khaza” was praised for emotive storytelling over innovative production.

Columbus fans previously sold out the Newport Music Hall for Gates’s shows, and this 2,500-seat KEMBA Live! stop promises the same electric atmosphere and close-quarters energy.

Expect a setlist featuring surprise guests and collaborations with Lil Durk and Kodak Black, spanning his diverse catalog from early mixtapes to recent chart-toppers.

VIP packages through ScoreBig include early entry, premium seating and exclusive merchandise. General admission tickets are also available but moving fast.

Join fellow hip-hop enthusiasts for an evening of high-octane performance and lyricism at KEMBA Live!

