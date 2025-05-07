Kevin Gates tickets on sale in Dallas at South Side Ballroom

Kevin Gates (Photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Kevin Gates hits the Lone Star State with an Oct. 30, 2025 performance at South Side Ballroom at Gilley’s in Dallas. Doors open at 8 p.m. for a night of rattling sub-bass and unapologetic verses.

Fans can snag tickets at the South Side Ballroom window

Dallas is a second home for touring hip-hop, and Gates regularly draws thousands across Texas thanks to anthems like “Satellites” and “Power.” This Ballroom date offers a club-style atmosphere while still accommodating a sizable crowd, guaranteeing both intimacy and volume.

Located in the historic Gilley’s complex near downtown, South Side Ballroom is accessible via DART and major highways, making it easy for fans across the Metroplex.

Lock down your Halloween-weekend plans and witness Gates channel his relentless grind into a set built for Texas heat.

Shop for Kevin Gates tickets at South Side Ballroom on October 30, 2025

