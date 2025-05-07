Kevin Gates tickets on sale in Lexington at Rupp Arena At Central Bank Center

Kevin Gates (Photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Kevin Gates brings his dynamic rap show to Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center in Lexington, Kentucky, on Oct. 12, 2025. Renowned for his raw storytelling and powerful delivery, Gates is set to ignite the arena.

Tickets for the Oct. 12 performance are on sale now. Purchase at the Rupp Arena box office or online via ScoreBig, which guarantees no hidden fees.

Gates first made waves with the mixtape “The Luca Brasi Story” and has since earned platinum status with hits like “Really Really” and “2 Phones.” His 2023 release “Khaza” was hailed for its candid narratives and hard-hitting production.

Lexington fans previously packed smaller venues, and this 20,000-seat arena date marks his largest Kentucky performance to date, promising an electrifying atmosphere.

Expect guest appearances by Lil Durk and Kodak Black, plus a setlist spanning Gates’s evolution from mixtapes to mainstream success.

ScoreBig offers VIP upgrades—including early entry and exclusive merchandise—as well as general admission tickets backed by guaranteed delivery and transparent pricing.

Join fans for a night of unfiltered rap and high-energy performance in the heart of Kentucky this fall.

Shop for Kevin Gates tickets at Rupp Arena on October 12, 2025

