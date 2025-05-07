Kevin Gates tickets on sale in Los Angeles at The Wiltern

Kevin Gates (Photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Kevin Gates returns to Los Angeles with a Nov. 19, 2025 date at The Wiltern, the city’s Art Deco gem near Koreatown. The 1,850-seat theater will resound with Gates’ Southern-fried flow and motivational stage banter.

Tickets are on sale through The Wiltern box office and ScoreBig, guaranteeing fans fee-free checkout and mobile delivery.

Gates’ last LA appearance—a sold-out 2023 Hollywood Palladium show—generated critical buzz for its live-band reinterpretations of mixtape deep cuts. Expect a similarly elevated production, from dramatic lighting to unexpected mash-ups that spotlight Gates’ melodic range.

Los Angeles boasts one of Gates’ largest streaming bases; local demand is intense. The Wiltern’s tiered orchestra and balcony sightlines mean every seat feels close, making it ideal for the rapper’s emotionally charged set.

Secure your mid-week tickets now and join thousands of Angelenos ready to shout every lyric.

Shop for Kevin Gates tickets at The Wiltern on November 19, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Kevin Gates tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.