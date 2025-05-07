Kevin Gates tickets on sale in Nashville at Ascend Amphitheater

Kevin Gates (Photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Kevin Gates headlines Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville, Tennessee, on Oct. 17, 2025. Known for his unfiltered lyrics and soulful hooks, Gates will light up this waterfront venue under the open sky.

Tickets for the Oct. 17 show are on sale now. Fans can buy at the Ascend Amphitheater box office or online via ScoreBig, which guarantees no hidden fees.

Gates broke out with “The Luca Brasi Story” and has since earned multi-platinum status on tracks like “Really Really” and “2 Phones.” His album “Khaza” further demonstrated his growth as a storyteller.

Nashville audiences previously welcomed Gates at smaller clubs, making this 6,800-capacity Amphitheater date his largest Tennessee show to date.

Expect collaborations with Lil Durk, Kodak Black and surprise guests, plus a setlist spanning his mixtapes through his latest releases.

VIP packages via ScoreBig include early entry and exclusive merchandise, while general admission tickets come with guaranteed delivery and transparent pricing.

Don’t miss the only Nashville stop on Gates’s fall tour—secure your tickets before they sell out.

