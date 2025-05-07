Kevin Gates tickets on sale in North Charleston at North Charleston Coliseum

Kevin Gates (Photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Kevin Gates headlines North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, South Carolina, on Oct. 15, 2025. With his blend of raw lyricism and R&B-influenced hooks, Gates will deliver a night to remember.

Tickets for the Oct. 15 show are on sale now. Fans can buy at the Coliseum box office or online via ScoreBig, which guarantees no hidden service charges.

Following the success of “The Luca Brasi Story,” Gates has amassed platinum hits like “Really Really” and “2 Phones,” and his album “Khaza” showcased a matured, introspective side.

North Charleston fans previously turned out in force at local theaters, and this Coliseum date—with seating for over 13,000—promises stadium-level energy in an intimate setting.

Expect surprise appearances by Lil Durk and Kodak Black, plus a setlist bridging his earliest mixtapes to his latest chart successes.

VIP packages through ScoreBig include early entry and exclusive merchandise, while general admission tickets come with guaranteed delivery and transparent pricing.

Don’t miss Kevin Gates’s only South Carolina date this fall—secure your tickets before they’re gone.

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Kevin Gates tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.