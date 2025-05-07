Kevin Gates tickets on sale in Orlando at Addition Financial Arena

Kevin Gates (Photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Kevin Gates rolls into Orlando on Oct. 22, 2025, lighting up Addition Financial Arena with his signature mix of melodic hooks and hard-hitting bars. Central Florida fans can catch the 8 p.m. performance as part of Gates’ fall run through the Southeast.

Seats are available now via the arena box office or ScoreBig, where up-front pricing means the ticket you click is the ticket you pay—no surprise add-ons.

With Billboard hits such as “Big Gangsta” and “Thinking With My D***,” Gates consistently packs arenas. His most recent studio effort highlights personal growth, but live shows still pulse with the raw intensity that first propelled him from Baton Rouge mixtape hero to national headliner.

Addition Financial Arena’s 10,000-plus capacity and upgraded sound system promise an immersive evening. Orlando’s vibrant hip-hop community routinely sells out major rap concerts, so fans should lock in seats early to avoid resale markups.

Expect Gates to blend new cuts with fan favorites, backed by a thumping rhythm section and LED visuals that amplify every beat drop.

Shop for Kevin Gates tickets at Addition Financial Arena on October 22, 2025

