Kevin Gates tickets on sale in Phoenix at Arizona Financial Theatre

Kevin Gates (Photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Kevin Gates turns up the desert heat Nov. 22, 2025, at downtown Phoenix’s Arizona Financial Theatre. The 5,000-seat room—formerly Comerica Theatre—will pulse with Gates’ booming 808s and gritty narratives.

Tickets are available now at the venue

Gates, who recently collaborated with Future on “Out the Mud II,” is riding a new wave of mainstream attention. Phoenix fans can expect a career-spanning set, plus new tracks rumored for his next mixtape.

The Valley of the Sun has eagerly embraced Gates; his 2022 set at Rawhide drew 10,000. This theater show promises upgraded production and climate-controlled comfort, perfect for November’s mild evenings.

Saturday night in Phoenix: rap anthems, storytelling, and a crowd ready to echo every bar—don’t miss out.

