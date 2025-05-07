Kevin Gates tickets on sale in Savannah at Enmarket Arena

Kevin Gates (Photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Kevin Gates is set to ignite Savannah when he headlines Enmarket Arena on Oct. 19, 2025. The Louisiana-born rapper, celebrated for platinum-certified hits like “2 Phones” and “Really Really,” will bring his unmistakable Southern swagger to Georgia’s coast for a one-night stop on his fall trek.

Tickets for the 8 p.m. show are on sale now. Fans can purchase at the Enmarket Arena box office, but those looking to dodge hidden service fees can score seats through ScoreBig, which offers transparent pricing and fast digital delivery.

Gates’ tours are known for raw storytelling and booming bass that turns every arena into a club. After releasing a string of mixtapes and chart-topping albums—including 2024’s The Chained Generals—he has cemented himself as a fixture in modern hip-hop with lyrics that balance gritty realism and motivational uplift.

Savannah concertgoers will experience Enmarket Arena’s state-of-the-art lighting and crisp acoustics—perfect for Gates’ high-energy set. Early demand suggests a near sell-out, so locking in seats sooner rather than later is wise.

Whether you’re a day-one fan or discovering Gates live for the first time, expect a career-spanning setlist and the kind of unfiltered stage presence that has earned him millions of loyal followers.

Shop for Kevin Gates tickets at Enmarket Arena on October 19, 2025

