Kevin Gates tickets on sale in Seattle at Showbox SoDo

Kevin Gates brings his unapologetic bars to Seattle’s storied Showbox SoDo on Nov. 17, 2025. The warehouse-style club, capacity 1,800, promises a sweat-drenched, up-close encounter with Gates’ booming bass lines and candid storytelling.

Tickets are on sale now via the Showbox site and ScoreBig, where transparent pricing keeps things real—just like Gates’ lyrics.

The Louisiana MC’s vocal versatility shines in intimate rooms, letting fans catch every inflection on hits “Khaza” and “Time for That.” Expect surprise guest appearances; past Seattle dates have seen Northwest rappers pop in for collabs.

Showbox SoDo’s historic beams have vibrated with everyone from Macklemore to Run the Jewels; Gates now adds his name to the venue’s hip-hop legacy.

This Monday night show is poised to sell out quickly—Pacific Northwest fans know good rap when they hear it.

