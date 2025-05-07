Kevin Gates tickets on sale in Sioux Falls at Sioux Falls Arena

Kevin Gates (Photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Kevin Gates headlines Sioux Falls Arena on Nov. 11, 2025, delivering raw autobiographical tracks to South Dakota fans on Veterans Day. The multi-purpose arena’s intimate 5,000-seat layout will amplify Gates’ signature blend of trap rhythms and soulful melodies.

Gates, praised for introspective hits like “Walls Talking,” continues to dominate streaming charts with new project “Free at Last.” His live shows pair pounding bass with candid reflections on perseverance, making each performance part concert, part motivational seminar.

The Sioux Empire rarely hosts national rap headliners, ensuring high demand. Gates’ previous Dakotas outing—a 2022 Grand Forks stop—sold out in days. Arrive early for supporting acts that showcase emerging Southern talent.

Celebrate the holiday with an adrenaline-fueled night that merges cathartic lyrics and communal sing-alongs.

