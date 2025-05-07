Kevin Gates tickets on sale in Southaven at Landers Center

Kevin Gates (Photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Kevin Gates will shake the Mid-South when he hits Landers Center in Southaven, Miss., on Oct. 26, 2025. The 8 p.m. concert gives Memphis-area hip-hop fans a prime chance to experience Gates’ intense stage presence without crossing state lines.

Tickets have dropped and can be purchased at the Landers Center ticket office or through ScoreBig, where buyers celebrate fee-free checkout and fast delivery.

Gates’ live shows are a visceral blend of booming 808s, candid lyrics and motivational monologues. Recent singles like “God Slippers” sit comfortably beside early mixtape favorites, showcasing a catalog that spans more than a decade.

Landers Center’s flexible arena setup accommodates both sprawling GA floors and close-up reserved seating—ideal for catching Gates’ every move. The venue’s easy access from I-55 makes attendance simple for fans from Memphis and northern Mississippi.

Lock in your spot now for a Sunday night filled with resonant storytelling and crowd-wide chants of Gates’ biggest anthems.

Shop for Kevin Gates tickets at Landers Center on October 26, 2025

