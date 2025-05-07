Kevin Gates tickets on sale in Spokane at The Podium

Kevin Gates (Photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Kevin Gates turns The Podium into Spokane’s hottest rap arena on Nov. 15, 2025. The newly opened 4,200-seat indoor facility—better known for track events—will showcase a different kind of fast pace when Gates’ rapid-fire verses hit the sound system.

Tickets are on sale through The Podium’s site and ScoreBig, offering fans an easy, fee-free path to seats.

Gates’ ability to pivot between melodic hooks and gritty confessionals has earned him 16 billion streams worldwide. Spokane attendees can anticipate live favorites “Pride” and “Arm and Hammer,” plus unreleased cuts rumored to appear on his next mixtape.

Eastern Washington’s hip-hop calendar often skips major headliners; Gates’ stop fills that gap, pairing arena-level production with The Podium’s panoramic sightlines.

Saturday night in Spokane has never sounded this large—grab tickets before they sprint away.

