Kevin Gates tickets on sale in Waukee at Vibrant Music Hall

Kevin Gates (Photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Kevin Gates brings his tour to central Iowa with a Nov. 4, 2025 show at Vibrant Music Hall in Waukee. The Des Moines-area venue hosts Gates at 8 p.m. for what promises to be a crowd-thrilling Tuesday night.

Midwest fans can expect Gates’ trademark authenticity and booming beats echoing through the hall’s state-of-the-art sound system. Recent singles plus classics like “Perfect Imperfection” will round out a setlist built for maximum audience engagement.

Located off I-80, Vibrant Music Hall offers easy access and free parking, making the trip hassle-free for fans from across Iowa.

