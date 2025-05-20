Kevin Hart tickets on sale for Montauk Point Lighthouse comedy night

Kevin Hart (image courtesy ScoreBig)

Kevin Hart will light up the very tip of Long Island this summer, performing under the stars at Montauk Point Lighthouse on Saturday, July 12, 2025, at 8 p.m. The blockbuster comic and movie star—fresh off his worldwide “Reality Check” tour—transforms the historic 1796 beacon into an open-air stage for one unforgettable night of rapid-fire storytelling, family anecdotes and self-deprecating punchlines.

Tickets are on sale now. The lighthouse grounds have limited capacity, so fans are urged to secure seats early through ScoreBig, which offers no hidden service charges and an extra 10 percent discount when using promo code TICKETNEWS10 at checkout.

Hart’s stop in Montauk marks his first Hamptons-area appearance and pairs scenic Atlantic Ocean backdrops with stadium-grade production: LED walls, concert-level sound and multiple concession stations featuring local wineries and lobster-roll trucks. Sunset at Montauk Point is scheduled around 8:25 p.m., setting the scene for Hart’s high-energy entrance. Parking is extremely limited inside the state park; organizers recommend the Hampton Jitney shuttle or LIRR’s seasonal train to Montauk, followed by a short rideshare to the peninsula.

VIP ticket holders can opt for a pre-show lighthouse tour and photo-op, while GA lawn sections allow guests to bring blankets for a festival-style vibe. Given Hart’s history of sold-out arenas—from Madison Square Garden to The O2—this intimate oceanside date is poised to sell quickly.

