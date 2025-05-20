Knicks Fever Grips New York, Driving Ticket Prices Skyward for Conference Finals
The NBA’s final four is set, and fans are paying a premium to witness it in person. When the Eastern and Western Conference Finals tip off this week, ticket prices are surging—particularly at Madison Square Garden, where the New York Knicks will host their first conference-finals games in 25 years.
The best-of-seven showdowns begin Tuesday, May 20, in Oklahoma City (Thunder vs. Timberwolves) and Wednesday, May 21, in New York (Knicks vs. Pacers), with each series running through a potential Game 7 on June 2 and June 1, respectively. Home-court formats follow the familiar 2-2-1-1-1 split, giving New York and Oklahoma City four possible home dates apiece if each series goes the distance.
Demand for Knicks tickets dwarfs the rest of the field. Average resale prices for Games 1–7 at MSG run $2,739, nearly triple the averages in Indianapolis ($915) and roughly four times those in Oklahoma City ($763) and Minneapolis ($728). Should a deciding Game 7 be necessary in Manhattan on June 2, fans are already staring at a near-$4,000 average ask. It’s a reflection of pent-up excitement from a fanbase that hasn’t seen this stage since Patrick Ewing patrolled the paint in 2000.
Thunder supporters are also relishing a return to prominence—the franchise’s first conference-final berth since 2016 under coach Mark Daigneault. Minnesota, meanwhile, reaches this round for the second straight season, still hunting the organization’s first NBA Finals ticket.
New York’s resurgence isn’t the only storyline that could juice Finals prices. If the Knicks advance, their hypothetical home Game 4 (a possible Game 7) already averages more than $12,000—easily the priciest ticket on the board. Thunder and Timberwolves home dates sit mostly in the $4,000–$8,000 range, while Pacers tickets peak just north of $7,000 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. All figures below are current marketplace averages (as of Tuesday morning, May 20) and will fluctuate with each result.
NBA Conference Finals Ticket Prices
|Date
|Matchup
|Venue & City
|Average
Ticket Price
|Shop
|May 20, 2025
|Timberwolves @
Thunder – Game 1
|Paycom Center, Oklahoma City OK
|$515
|Tickets
|May 21, 2025
|Pacers @
Knicks – Game 1
|Madison Square Garden, New York NY
|$1,839
|Tickets
|May 22, 2025
|Timberwolves @
Thunder – Game 2
|Paycom Center, Oklahoma City OK
|$670
|Tickets
|May 23, 2025
|Pacers @
Knicks – Game 2
|Madison Square Garden, New York NY
|$2,070
|Tickets
|May 24, 2025
|Thunder @
Timberwolves – Game 3
|Target Center, Minneapolis MN
|$690
|Tickets
|May 25, 2025
|Knicks @
Pacers – Game 3
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis IN
|$1,053
|Tickets
|May 26, 2025
|Thunder @
Timberwolves – Game 4
|Target Center, Minneapolis MN
|$648
|Tickets
|May 27, 2025
|Knicks @
Pacers – Game 4
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis IN
|$668
|Tickets
|May 28, 2025*
|Timberwolves @
Thunder – Game 5
|Paycom Center, Oklahoma City OK
|$776
|Tickets
|May 29, 2025*
|Pacers @
Knicks – Game 5
|Madison Square Garden, New York NY
|$3,159
|Tickets
|May 30, 2025*
|Thunder @
Timberwolves – Game 6
|Target Center, Minneapolis MN
|$846
|Tickets
|May 31, 2025*
|Knicks @
Pacers – Game 6
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis IN
|$1,025
|Tickets
|June 1, 2025*
|Timberwolves @
Thunder – Game 7
|Paycom Center, Oklahoma City OK
|$1,091
|Tickets
|June 2, 2025*
|Pacers @
Knicks – Game 7
|Madison Square Garden, New York NY
|$3,889
|Tickets
Hypothetical NBA Finals Home Games Ticket Prices
|Date
|Event
|Venue & City
|Average Ticket Price
|Shop
|June 6, 2025
|Knicks Home Game 1
|Madison Square Garden, New York NY
|$6,903
|Tickets
|June 6, 2025
|Thunder Home Game 1
|Paycom Center, Oklahoma City OK
|$3,915
|Tickets
|June 6, 2025
|Pacers Home Game 1
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis IN
|$5,432
|Tickets
|June 9, 2025
|Knicks Home Game 2
|Madison Square Garden, New York NY
|$6,671
|Tickets
|June 9, 2025
|Thunder Home Game 2
|Paycom Center, Oklahoma City OK
|$4,604
|Tickets
|June 9, 2025
|Pacers Home Game 2
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis IN
|$6,237
|Tickets
|June 11, 2025
|Timberwolves Home Game 1
|Target Center, Minneapolis MN
|$5,471
|Tickets
|June 13, 2025
|Timberwolves Home Game 2
|Target Center, Minneapolis MN
|$5,606
|Tickets
|June 16, 2025
|Pacers Home Game 3
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis IN
|$7,275
|Tickets
|June 17, 2025
|Knicks Home Game 3
|Madison Square Garden, New York NY
|$7,728
|Tickets
|June 17, 2025
|Thunder Home Game 3
|Paycom Center, Oklahoma City OK
|$6,628
|Tickets
|June 19, 2025
|Timberwolves Home Game 3
|Target Center, Minneapolis MN
|$10,388
|Tickets
|June 20, 2025
|Knicks Home Game 4*
|Madison Square Garden, New York NY
|$12,364
|Tickets
|June 20, 2025
|Thunder Home Game 4*
|Paycom Center, Oklahoma City OK
|$8,399
|Tickets
|June 20, 2025
|Pacers Home Game 4*
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis IN
|$6,813
|Tickets
*If necessary
