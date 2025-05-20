Knicks Fever Grips New York, Driving Ticket Prices Skyward for Conference Finals

The Madison Square Garden Front Entrance in New York City, NY | Photo by Andrew nyr via Wikimedia Commons

The NBA’s final four is set, and fans are paying a premium to witness it in person. When the Eastern and Western Conference Finals tip off this week, ticket prices are surging—particularly at Madison Square Garden, where the New York Knicks will host their first conference-finals games in 25 years.

The best-of-seven showdowns begin Tuesday, May 20, in Oklahoma City (Thunder vs. Timberwolves) and Wednesday, May 21, in New York (Knicks vs. Pacers), with each series running through a potential Game 7 on June 2 and June 1, respectively. Home-court formats follow the familiar 2-2-1-1-1 split, giving New York and Oklahoma City four possible home dates apiece if each series goes the distance.

Demand for Knicks tickets dwarfs the rest of the field. Average resale prices for Games 1–7 at MSG run $2,739, nearly triple the averages in Indianapolis ($915) and roughly four times those in Oklahoma City ($763) and Minneapolis ($728). Should a deciding Game 7 be necessary in Manhattan on June 2, fans are already staring at a near-$4,000 average ask. It’s a reflection of pent-up excitement from a fanbase that hasn’t seen this stage since Patrick Ewing patrolled the paint in 2000.

Thunder supporters are also relishing a return to prominence—the franchise’s first conference-final berth since 2016 under coach Mark Daigneault. Minnesota, meanwhile, reaches this round for the second straight season, still hunting the organization’s first NBA Finals ticket.

How to buy: Remaining primary-market inventory is available through each team’s box office and the NBA’s official ticketing partners. Fans can also comparison-shop the secondary market; seats are listed now at resale marketplaces like NBA.com/tickets and fee-free at Ticket Club. Members at Ticket Club can save big on every game by accessing discounted member-only prices—including a potential Finals run—via NBA Playoffs Tickets.

New York’s resurgence isn’t the only storyline that could juice Finals prices. If the Knicks advance, their hypothetical home Game 4 (a possible Game 7) already averages more than $12,000—easily the priciest ticket on the board. Thunder and Timberwolves home dates sit mostly in the $4,000–$8,000 range, while Pacers tickets peak just north of $7,000 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. All figures below are current marketplace averages (as of Tuesday morning, May 20) and will fluctuate with each result.

NBA Conference Finals Ticket Prices

Date Matchup Venue & City Average

Ticket Price Shop May 20, 2025 Timberwolves @

Thunder – Game 1 Paycom Center, Oklahoma City OK $515 Tickets May 21, 2025 Pacers @

Knicks – Game 1 Madison Square Garden, New York NY $1,839 Tickets May 22, 2025 Timberwolves @

Thunder – Game 2 Paycom Center, Oklahoma City OK $670 Tickets May 23, 2025 Pacers @

Knicks – Game 2 Madison Square Garden, New York NY $2,070 Tickets May 24, 2025 Thunder @

Timberwolves – Game 3 Target Center, Minneapolis MN $690 Tickets May 25, 2025 Knicks @

Pacers – Game 3 Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis IN $1,053 Tickets May 26, 2025 Thunder @

Timberwolves – Game 4 Target Center, Minneapolis MN $648 Tickets May 27, 2025 Knicks @

Pacers – Game 4 Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis IN $668 Tickets May 28, 2025* Timberwolves @

Thunder – Game 5 Paycom Center, Oklahoma City OK $776 Tickets May 29, 2025* Pacers @

Knicks – Game 5 Madison Square Garden, New York NY $3,159 Tickets May 30, 2025* Thunder @

Timberwolves – Game 6 Target Center, Minneapolis MN $846 Tickets May 31, 2025* Knicks @

Pacers – Game 6 Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis IN $1,025 Tickets June 1, 2025* Timberwolves @

Thunder – Game 7 Paycom Center, Oklahoma City OK $1,091 Tickets June 2, 2025* Pacers @

Knicks – Game 7 Madison Square Garden, New York NY $3,889 Tickets

Hypothetical NBA Finals Home Games Ticket Prices

Date Event Venue & City Average Ticket Price Shop June 6, 2025 Knicks Home Game 1 Madison Square Garden, New York NY $6,903 Tickets June 6, 2025 Thunder Home Game 1 Paycom Center, Oklahoma City OK $3,915 Tickets June 6, 2025 Pacers Home Game 1 Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis IN $5,432 Tickets June 9, 2025 Knicks Home Game 2 Madison Square Garden, New York NY $6,671 Tickets June 9, 2025 Thunder Home Game 2 Paycom Center, Oklahoma City OK $4,604 Tickets June 9, 2025 Pacers Home Game 2 Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis IN $6,237 Tickets June 11, 2025 Timberwolves Home Game 1 Target Center, Minneapolis MN $5,471 Tickets June 13, 2025 Timberwolves Home Game 2 Target Center, Minneapolis MN $5,606 Tickets June 16, 2025 Pacers Home Game 3 Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis IN $7,275 Tickets June 17, 2025 Knicks Home Game 3 Madison Square Garden, New York NY $7,728 Tickets June 17, 2025 Thunder Home Game 3 Paycom Center, Oklahoma City OK $6,628 Tickets June 19, 2025 Timberwolves Home Game 3 Target Center, Minneapolis MN $10,388 Tickets June 20, 2025 Knicks Home Game 4* Madison Square Garden, New York NY $12,364 Tickets June 20, 2025 Thunder Home Game 4* Paycom Center, Oklahoma City OK $8,399 Tickets June 20, 2025 Pacers Home Game 4* Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis IN $6,813 Tickets

*If necessary

Links above direct to either the NBA’s official ticket outlet or Ticket Club, a ticket-resale marketplace. Readers can claim a free one-year membership at Ticket Club—and avoid service fees—by visiting https://www.ticketclub.com/compare/ticketnews and signing up with code “TICKETNEWS.”