Ticketnews Ads
Knicks Fever Grips New York, Driving Ticket Prices Skyward for Conference Finals

The Madison Square Garden Front Entrance in New York City, NY | Photo by Andrew nyr via Wikimedia Commons

Knicks Fever Grips New York, Driving Ticket Prices Skyward for Conference Finals

BasketballDave Clark19 minutes ago

The NBA’s final four is set, and fans are paying a premium to witness it in person. When the Eastern and Western Conference Finals tip off this week, ticket prices are surging—particularly at Madison Square Garden, where the New York Knicks will host their first conference-finals games in 25 years.

The best-of-seven showdowns begin Tuesday, May 20, in Oklahoma City (Thunder vs. Timberwolves) and Wednesday, May 21, in New York (Knicks vs. Pacers), with each series running through a potential Game 7 on June 2 and June 1, respectively. Home-court formats follow the familiar 2-2-1-1-1 split, giving New York and Oklahoma City four possible home dates apiece if each series goes the distance.

Demand for Knicks tickets dwarfs the rest of the field. Average resale prices for Games 1–7 at MSG run $2,739, nearly triple the averages in Indianapolis ($915) and roughly four times those in Oklahoma City ($763) and Minneapolis ($728). Should a deciding Game 7 be necessary in Manhattan on June 2, fans are already staring at a near-$4,000 average ask. It’s a reflection of pent-up excitement from a fanbase that hasn’t seen this stage since Patrick Ewing patrolled the paint in 2000.

Thunder supporters are also relishing a return to prominence—the franchise’s first conference-final berth since 2016 under coach Mark Daigneault. Minnesota, meanwhile, reaches this round for the second straight season, still hunting the organization’s first NBA Finals ticket.

How to buy: Remaining primary-market inventory is available through each team’s box office and the NBA’s official ticketing partners. Fans can also comparison-shop the secondary market; seats are listed now at resale marketplaces like NBA.com/tickets and fee-free at Ticket Club. Members at Ticket Club can save big on every game by accessing discounted member-only prices—including a potential Finals run—via NBA Playoffs Tickets.

New York’s resurgence isn’t the only storyline that could juice Finals prices. If the Knicks advance, their hypothetical home Game 4 (a possible Game 7) already averages more than $12,000—easily the priciest ticket on the board. Thunder and Timberwolves home dates sit mostly in the $4,000–$8,000 range, while Pacers tickets peak just north of $7,000 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. All figures below are current marketplace averages (as of Tuesday morning, May 20) and will fluctuate with each result.

NBA Conference Finals Ticket Prices

DateMatchupVenue & CityAverage 
Ticket Price		Shop
May 20, 2025Timberwolves @ 
Thunder – Game 1		Paycom Center, Oklahoma City OK$515Tickets
May 21, 2025Pacers @ 
Knicks – Game 1		Madison Square Garden, New York NY$1,839Tickets
May 22, 2025Timberwolves @ 
Thunder – Game 2		Paycom Center, Oklahoma City OK$670Tickets
May 23, 2025Pacers @ 
Knicks – Game 2		Madison Square Garden, New York NY$2,070Tickets
May 24, 2025Thunder @ 
Timberwolves – Game 3		Target Center, Minneapolis MN$690Tickets
May 25, 2025Knicks @ 
Pacers – Game 3		Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis IN$1,053Tickets
May 26, 2025Thunder @ 
Timberwolves – Game 4		Target Center, Minneapolis MN$648Tickets
May 27, 2025Knicks @ 
Pacers – Game 4		Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis IN$668Tickets
May 28, 2025*Timberwolves @ 
Thunder – Game 5		Paycom Center, Oklahoma City OK$776Tickets
May 29, 2025*Pacers @ 
Knicks – Game 5		Madison Square Garden, New York NY$3,159Tickets
May 30, 2025*Thunder @ 
Timberwolves – Game 6		Target Center, Minneapolis MN$846Tickets
May 31, 2025*Knicks @ 
Pacers – Game 6		Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis IN$1,025Tickets
June 1, 2025*Timberwolves @
Thunder – Game 7		Paycom Center, Oklahoma City OK$1,091Tickets
June 2, 2025*Pacers @ 
Knicks – Game 7		Madison Square Garden, New York NY$3,889Tickets

Hypothetical NBA Finals Home Games Ticket Prices

DateEventVenue & CityAverage Ticket PriceShop
June 6, 2025Knicks Home Game 1Madison Square Garden, New York NY$6,903Tickets
June 6, 2025Thunder Home Game 1Paycom Center, Oklahoma City OK$3,915Tickets
June 6, 2025Pacers Home Game 1Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis IN$5,432Tickets
June 9, 2025Knicks Home Game 2Madison Square Garden, New York NY$6,671Tickets
June 9, 2025Thunder Home Game 2Paycom Center, Oklahoma City OK$4,604Tickets
June 9, 2025Pacers Home Game 2Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis IN$6,237Tickets
June 11, 2025Timberwolves Home Game 1Target Center, Minneapolis MN$5,471Tickets
June 13, 2025Timberwolves Home Game 2Target Center, Minneapolis MN$5,606Tickets
June 16, 2025Pacers Home Game 3Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis IN$7,275Tickets
June 17, 2025Knicks Home Game 3Madison Square Garden, New York NY$7,728Tickets
June 17, 2025Thunder Home Game 3Paycom Center, Oklahoma City OK$6,628Tickets
June 19, 2025Timberwolves Home Game 3Target Center, Minneapolis MN$10,388Tickets
June 20, 2025Knicks Home Game 4*Madison Square Garden, New York NY$12,364Tickets
June 20, 2025Thunder Home Game 4*Paycom Center, Oklahoma City OK$8,399Tickets
June 20, 2025Pacers Home Game 4*Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis IN$6,813Tickets

*If necessary

Links above direct to either the NBA’s official ticket outlet or Ticket Club, a ticket-resale marketplace. Readers can claim a free one-year membership at Ticket Club—and avoid service fees—by visiting https://www.ticketclub.com/compare/ticketnews and signing up with code “TICKETNEWS.”

ScoreBig 10% off for TicketNews readers

Basketball

Other Basketball News from Ticketnews.com

7 Standout Moments From Daytona's 2025 Welcome to Rockville

7 Standout Moments From Daytona's 2025 Welcome to Rockville

Olivia Perreault and Victoria Drum 15 hours ago
Read More
Trump Escalates Springsteen Feud, Threatens Probes of Harris-Supporting Artists

Trump Escalates Springsteen Feud, Threatens Probes of Harris-Supporting Artists

Dave Clark 17 hours ago
Read More
Billie Eilish Expands ‘Hit Me Hard & Soft’ Tour With New U.S. and Tokyo Shows

Billie Eilish Expands ‘Hit Me Hard & Soft’ Tour With New U.S. and Tokyo Shows

Victoria Drum 20 hours ago
Read More