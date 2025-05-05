Lady Gaga Draws Record-Breaking 2.5 Million Fans at Copacabana Beach

Lady Gaga made history in Rio de Janeiro over the weekend, performing to a record-breaking crowd estimated at 2.5 million people at Copacabana Beach.

The free concert marked the largest audience of the pop star’s career and set a new record for the highest-attended concert by a female artist, according to event promoters.

The Saturday night performance marked Gaga’s return to Brazil, more than a decade after her last scheduled appearance in the country was canceled in 2017 due to health concerns.

| RELATED: Lady Gaga Expands Mayhem Ball Tour With Seven Additional Dates |

Gaga addressed the crowd mid-show, sharing,“Tonight, we’re making history, but no one makes history alone. Without all of you, the incredible people of Brasil, I wouldn’t have this moment, thank you for making history with me.”

The landmark Rio concert comes ahead of Gaga’s upcoming international dates. She is scheduled to perform four nights at Singapore’s National Stadium on May 18, 19, 21, and 24 before launching the U.S. leg of her “Mayhem Ball” tour in July.

| RELATED: Lady Gaga Set to Perform Four Nights in Singapore |

The North American run will begin with a three-night engagement at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena on July 16 to 19 and continue through major cities including San Francisco, Los Angeles, Seattle, New York, Miami, Toronto, and Chicago.

Fans can find additional details and a full list of tour dates on Lady Gaga’s official website.

A complete list of Mayhem Ball tour dates can be found below:

July 16: Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

July 18: Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

July 19: Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

July 22: San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

July 24: San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

July 26: San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

July 28: Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

July 29: Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

Aug. 1: Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

Aug. 2: Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

Aug. 6 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

Aug. 7 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

Aug. 9 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

Aug. 22 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Aug. 23 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Aug. 26 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Aug. 27 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Aug. 31 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

Sept. 1 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

Sept. 3 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

Sept. 6 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Sept. 7 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Sept. 10 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Sept. 11 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Sept. 13 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Sept. 15 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

Sept. 17 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

Sept. 18 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

Sept. 29 – London, UK, The O2

Sept. 30 – London, UK, The O2

Oct. 2 – London, UK, The O2

Oct. 4 – London, UK, The O2

Oct. 7 – Manchester, UK, Co-op Live

Oct. 8 – Manchester, UK, Co-op Live

Oct. 12 – Stockholm, Sweden, Avicii Arena

Oct. 13 – Stockholm, Sweden, Avicii Arena

Oct. 15 – Stockholm, Sweden, Avicii Arena

Oct. 19 – Milan, Italy, Unipol Forum

Oct. 20 – Milan, Italy, Unipol Forum

Oct. 28 – Barcelona, Spain, Palau Sant Jordi

Oct. 29 – Barcelona, Spain, Palau Sant Jordi

Oct. 31 – Barcelona, Spain, Palau Sant Jordi

Nov. 4 – Berlin, Germany, Uber Arena

Nov. 5 – Berlin, Germany, Uber Arena

Nov. 9 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ziggo Dome

Nov. 11 – Antwerp, Belgium, Sportpaleis Arena

Nov. 13 – Lyon, France, LDLC Arena

Nov. 14 – Lyon, France, LDLC Arena

Nov. 17 – Paris, France, Accor Arena

Nov. 18 – Paris, France, Accor Arena

Nov. 20 – Paris, France, Accor Arena

Nov. 22 – Paris, France, Accor Arena