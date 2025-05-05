Lady Gaga Draws Record-Breaking 2.5 Million Fans at Copacabana Beach
Lady Gaga made history in Rio de Janeiro over the weekend, performing to a record-breaking crowd estimated at 2.5 million people at Copacabana Beach.
The free concert marked the largest audience of the pop star’s career and set a new record for the highest-attended concert by a female artist, according to event promoters.
The Saturday night performance marked Gaga’s return to Brazil, more than a decade after her last scheduled appearance in the country was canceled in 2017 due to health concerns.
Gaga addressed the crowd mid-show, sharing,“Tonight, we’re making history, but no one makes history alone. Without all of you, the incredible people of Brasil, I wouldn’t have this moment, thank you for making history with me.”
The landmark Rio concert comes ahead of Gaga’s upcoming international dates. She is scheduled to perform four nights at Singapore’s National Stadium on May 18, 19, 21, and 24 before launching the U.S. leg of her “Mayhem Ball” tour in July.
The North American run will begin with a three-night engagement at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena on July 16 to 19 and continue through major cities including San Francisco, Los Angeles, Seattle, New York, Miami, Toronto, and Chicago.
Fans can find additional details and a full list of tour dates on Lady Gaga’s official website.
A complete list of Mayhem Ball tour dates can be found below:
Lady Gaga Mayhem Ball North American Dates
July 16: Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
July 18: Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
July 19: Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
July 22: San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
July 24: San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
July 26: San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
July 28: Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
July 29: Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
Aug. 1: Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
Aug. 2: Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
Aug. 6 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
Aug. 7 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
Aug. 9 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
Aug. 22 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Aug. 23 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Aug. 26 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Aug. 27 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Aug. 31 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
Sept. 1 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
Sept. 3 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
Sept. 6 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Sept. 7 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Sept. 10 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
Sept. 11 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
Sept. 13 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
Sept. 15 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
Sept. 17 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
Sept. 18 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
The Mayhem Ball Europe/UK Dates
Sept. 29 – London, UK, The O2
Sept. 30 – London, UK, The O2
Oct. 2 – London, UK, The O2
Oct. 4 – London, UK, The O2
Oct. 7 – Manchester, UK, Co-op Live
Oct. 8 – Manchester, UK, Co-op Live
Oct. 12 – Stockholm, Sweden, Avicii Arena
Oct. 13 – Stockholm, Sweden, Avicii Arena
Oct. 15 – Stockholm, Sweden, Avicii Arena
Oct. 19 – Milan, Italy, Unipol Forum
Oct. 20 – Milan, Italy, Unipol Forum
Oct. 28 – Barcelona, Spain, Palau Sant Jordi
Oct. 29 – Barcelona, Spain, Palau Sant Jordi
Oct. 31 – Barcelona, Spain, Palau Sant Jordi
Nov. 4 – Berlin, Germany, Uber Arena
Nov. 5 – Berlin, Germany, Uber Arena
Nov. 9 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ziggo Dome
Nov. 11 – Antwerp, Belgium, Sportpaleis Arena
Nov. 13 – Lyon, France, LDLC Arena
Nov. 14 – Lyon, France, LDLC Arena
Nov. 17 – Paris, France, Accor Arena
Nov. 18 – Paris, France, Accor Arena
Nov. 20 – Paris, France, Accor Arena
Nov. 22 – Paris, France, Accor Arena