Laufey & Suki Waterhouse tickets on sale at Madison Square Garden
Laufey and Suki Waterhouse step onto “The World’s Most Famous Arena” when they play Madison Square Garden on Oct. 15 2025, delivering jazz chic and indie-glam swagger beneath the venue’s iconic ceiling tiles.
Tickets are on sale via the MSG box office
New York audiences helped propel Laufey’s 2024 Carnegie Hall debut to a sell-out; expect a string-quartet reunion for “Let You Break My Heart Again.” Waterhouse, who cut her modeling teeth in Manhattan, will nod to Bowery punk with a Strokes cover. MSG’s center-hung scoreboard will livestream backstage polaroids between sets.
Entry is mobile-only; take the A/C/E trains to 34 St-Penn Station and avoid Midtown traffic.
