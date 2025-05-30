Laufey & Suki Waterhouse tickets on sale at Madison Square Garden

Laufey & Suki Waterhouse

Laufey and Suki Waterhouse step onto “The World’s Most Famous Arena” when they play Madison Square Garden on Oct. 15 2025, delivering jazz chic and indie-glam swagger beneath the venue’s iconic ceiling tiles.

Tickets are on sale via the MSG box office and ScoreBig, which offers transparent, no-fee pricing on everything from floor GA to Chase Bridges seating.

New York audiences helped propel Laufey’s 2024 Carnegie Hall debut to a sell-out; expect a string-quartet reunion for “Let You Break My Heart Again.” Waterhouse, who cut her modeling teeth in Manhattan, will nod to Bowery punk with a Strokes cover. MSG’s center-hung scoreboard will livestream backstage polaroids between sets.

Entry is mobile-only; take the A/C/E trains to 34 St-Penn Station and avoid Midtown traffic.

Shop for Laufey & Suki Waterhouse tickets at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 15 2025

