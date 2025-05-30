Laufey & Suki Waterhouse tickets on sale at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Laufey & Suki Waterhouse

Laufey and glam-rock polymath Suki Waterhouse will carve their harmonies into the sandstone of Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, on Oct. 8 2025. Nestled 6,450 feet above sea level, the open-air landmark will set a natural reverb chamber for Laufey’s jazz-pop ballads and Waterhouse’s fuzz-toned guitar anthems.

Tickets are on sale now. While the Red Rocks box office remains a classic option, fans can also score seats through ScoreBig, which lists major-event tickets with no hidden fees—perfect for snagging row-14 benches or front-of-house VIP decks without sticker shock.

Fresh off a Grammy win for “Bewitched,” Laufey has proven that upright bass, harp and tango rhythms can dominate streaming charts. Waterhouse, meanwhile, brings viral hits like “Good Looking” alongside new psych-pop cuts rumored to preview her next LP. The duo plan a special duet on Laufey’s “From the Start,” arranged to incorporate Red Rocks’ legendary echo.

Arrive early to catch the sun dipping behind Ship Rock, then stay late as lighting designer Marc Brickman bathes the monoliths in jewel-tone LEDs. Shuttle buses depart Union Station every 30 minutes; merch tables accept mobile pay only.

