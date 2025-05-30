Laufey & Suki Waterhouse tickets on sale in Atlanta at State Farm Arena

Laufey & Suki Waterhouse

Laufey and Suki Waterhouse bring their coast-to-coast double bill to Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on Sept. 16 2025. Expect a sonic journey that melds Laufey’s Ella-inspired scatting with Waterhouse’s dreamy guitar pop beneath the Hawks’ 16-K center-hung scoreboard.

Tickets are available at the arena box office or via ScoreBig, where no hidden fees keep VIP clubs and 300-level steals within reach.

Laufey’s breakout NPR Tiny Desk session topped YouTube’s trending list, while Waterhouse’s 2024 single “OMG” cracked Billboard’s Hot 100. Atlanta is rumored to get the live debut of a new Laufey bossa-nova cut featuring a local horn section.

State Farm Arena routinely hosts hybrid pop shows—think Billie Eilish and John Mayer—and its adjustable acoustics will balance Laufey’s upright-bass tones with Waterhouse’s effects-laden six-string.

Shop for Laufey & Suki Waterhouse tickets at State Farm Arena on September 16 2025

Special offer: use code TICKETNEWS10 for 10 % off at ScoreBig.