Laufey & Suki Waterhouse tickets on sale in Austin at Moody Center

Laufey & Suki Waterhouse

Laufey and Suki Waterhouse will soundtrack a Sunday night in the Live Music Capital when they roll into Austin’s Moody Center on Sept. 21 2025.

Tickets are up now at Moody Center and ScoreBig, whose no-fee policy makes GA-pit passes and terrace seats equally wallet-friendly.

The brand-new arena’s retractable rigging has already hosted blink-182 and Lana Del Rey; expect a string quartet lifted on hydraulic risers for Laufey, while Waterhouse tips her hat to Austin’s indie-rock legacy with a cover of Spoon’s “The Way We Get By.”

Campus adjacencies mean pre-show hangs at UT’s Drag eateries—try Kerbey Lane queso—then stroll across the pedestrian bridge to gates.

