Laufey & Suki Waterhouse tickets on sale in Boston at TD Garden

Laufey & Suki Waterhouse

Laufey and Suki Waterhouse wrap the U.S. stretch of their tour at Boston’s TD Garden on Oct. 27 2025, blending Reykjavik cool with London swagger in the heart of Beantown.

Tickets are live through the Garden and ScoreBig, which posts no hidden service fees on parquet-level seats and balcony steals alike.

Boston’s Berklee-bred jazz scene helped Laufey build her career; she’s slated to welcome a student horn section on “Fragile.” Waterhouse will nod to Boston rock with a Cars cover. Expect a joint encore of Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline” to send the tour into the offseason on a high.

Take the MBTA Green or Orange lines to North Station beneath the venue; The Hub Hall food court stays open until 11 p.m.

Shop for Laufey & Suki Waterhouse tickets at TD Garden on Oct. 27 2025

