Laufey & Suki Waterhouse tickets on sale in Chicago at United Center
Laufey and Suki Waterhouse touch down at Chicago’s United Center on Oct. 10 2025, promising an evening that swings from smoky bossa-nova to Brit-pop crunch beneath the home banners of the Blackhawks and Bulls.
Tickets are available at the arena box office or via ScoreBig, where no hidden service charges keep 100-level views and 300-level bargains equally wallet-friendly.
Chicago’s jazz lineage—from Louis Armstrong to the Green Mill—makes it fertile ground for Laufey’s Chet Baker–inspired vocals. Expect a trumpet cameo when she unfurls “Promise.” Waterhouse will lean into the city’s alt-rock history with a teased cover of Smashing Pumpkins’ “1979.”
United Center’s 8 K scoreboard and 32-speaker ring will spotlight fan-submitted art during “Bewitched.” Ride the CTA Green Line to Madison station and skip $40 parking.
