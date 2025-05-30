Laufey & Suki Waterhouse tickets on sale in Chicago at United Center

Laufey & Suki Waterhouse

Laufey and Suki Waterhouse touch down at Chicago’s United Center on Oct. 10 2025, promising an evening that swings from smoky bossa-nova to Brit-pop crunch beneath the home banners of the Blackhawks and Bulls.

Tickets are available at the arena box office or via ScoreBig, where no hidden service charges keep 100-level views and 300-level bargains equally wallet-friendly.

Chicago’s jazz lineage—from Louis Armstrong to the Green Mill—makes it fertile ground for Laufey’s Chet Baker–inspired vocals. Expect a trumpet cameo when she unfurls “Promise.” Waterhouse will lean into the city’s alt-rock history with a teased cover of Smashing Pumpkins’ “1979.”

United Center’s 8 K scoreboard and 32-speaker ring will spotlight fan-submitted art during “Bewitched.” Ride the CTA Green Line to Madison station and skip $40 parking.

Shop for Laufey & Suki Waterhouse tickets at United Center on Oct. 10 2025

