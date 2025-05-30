Laufey & Suki Waterhouse tickets on sale in D.C. at Capital One Arena

Laufey & Suki Waterhouse

Laufey and Suki Waterhouse touch down on F Street when they play Capital One Arena in Washington on Oct. 23 2025.

Tickets are up via the arena and ScoreBig, which maintains no hidden fees on suites, floor pits and upper-gallery steals.

The nation’s capital has a deep jazz pedigree (Duke Ellington) and a thriving indie scene (Snail Mail); the co-bill threads both. Laufey plans to salute Ellington with a string-quartet interlude, while Waterhouse teases visuals that reference D.C.’s cherry-blossom palette.

Take Metro’s Green Line to Gallery Place; arena entrances open straight onto the plaza. Clear-bag policy is in effect; on-site Dunkin’ stays open through encore.

Laufey & Suki Waterhouse tickets at Capital One Arena on Oct. 23 2025

