Ticketnews Ads
Laufey & Suki Waterhouse tickets on sale in D.C. at Capital One Arena

Laufey & Suki Waterhouse

Laufey & Suki Waterhouse tickets on sale in D.C. at Capital One Arena

Tickets On SaleMadeline Page2 minutes ago

Laufey and Suki Waterhouse touch down on F Street when they play Capital One Arena in Washington on Oct. 23 2025.

Tickets are up via the arena and ScoreBig, which maintains no hidden fees on suites, floor pits and upper-gallery steals.

The nation’s capital has a deep jazz pedigree (Duke Ellington) and a thriving indie scene (Snail Mail); the co-bill threads both. Laufey plans to salute Ellington with a string-quartet interlude, while Waterhouse teases visuals that reference D.C.’s cherry-blossom palette.

ScoreBig 10% off for TicketNews readers

Take Metro’s Green Line to Gallery Place; arena entrances open straight onto the plaza. Clear-bag policy is in effect; on-site Dunkin’ stays open through encore.

Shop for Laufey & Suki Waterhouse tickets at Capital One Arena on Oct. 23 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10 % off on Laufey & Suki Waterhouse tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.

Tickets On Sale

Other Tickets On Sale News from Ticketnews.com

Jennifer Lopez tickets on sale for 2025-26 Las Vegas residency

Jennifer Lopez tickets on sale for 2025-26 Las Vegas residency

Madeline Page 13 seconds ago
Read More
Shawn Mendes tickets on sale for Hollywood Bowl concert

Shawn Mendes tickets on sale for Hollywood Bowl concert

Madeline Page 35 seconds ago
Read More
Laufey & Suki Waterhouse tickets on sale in Boston at TD Garden

Laufey & Suki Waterhouse tickets on sale in Boston at TD Garden

Madeline Page 2 minutes ago
Read More