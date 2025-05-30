Ticketnews Ads
Laufey & Suki Waterhouse tickets on sale in Fort Worth at Dickies Arena

Laufey & Suki Waterhouse

Laufey & Suki Waterhouse tickets on sale in Fort Worth at Dickies Arena

Tickets On SaleMadeline Page2 hours ago

Laufey and Suki Waterhouse headline Dickies Arena in Fort Worth on Sept. 18 2025, fusing jazz chords with indie-rock swagger inside the 14 000-seat rodeo-turned-concert showplace.

Tickets are on sale through Dickies Arena and ScoreBig, which offers transparent, fee-free pricing on everything from floor pits to suite upgrades.

Laufey’s cello-laced ballad “Promise” recently topped Spotify’s Jazz Global chart, while Waterhouse’s sophomore album “Note to Self” dropped surprise country-leaning tracks—look for a Texas-exclusive duet on Patsy Cline’s “Crazy.”

ScoreBig 10% off for TicketNews readers

Dickies Arena’s curved roof and Meyer Sound system deliver pristine highs; previous visitors Elton John and Harry Styles praised its acoustic warmth. Pair that with Texas barbecue at the in-house Smoke ’N Chill stand for a distinctly Fort Worth evening.

Shop for Laufey & Suki Waterhouse tickets at Dickies Arena on September 18 2025

Score 10 % off at ScoreBig with code TICKETNEWS10.

Tickets On Sale

Other Tickets On Sale News from Ticketnews.com

Jennifer Lopez tickets on sale for 2025-26 Las Vegas residency

Jennifer Lopez tickets on sale for 2025-26 Las Vegas residency

Madeline Page 41 minutes ago
Read More
Sigur Rós tickets on sale in Portland at Moda Center

Sigur Rós tickets on sale in Portland at Moda Center

Madeline Page 41 minutes ago
Read More
The Beaches tickets on sale in San Francisco at Warfield

The Beaches tickets on sale in San Francisco at Warfield

Madeline Page 41 minutes ago
Read More