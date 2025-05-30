Laufey & Suki Waterhouse tickets on sale in Fort Worth at Dickies Arena

Laufey & Suki Waterhouse

Laufey and Suki Waterhouse headline Dickies Arena in Fort Worth on Sept. 18 2025, fusing jazz chords with indie-rock swagger inside the 14 000-seat rodeo-turned-concert showplace.

Tickets are on sale through Dickies Arena and ScoreBig, which offers transparent, fee-free pricing on everything from floor pits to suite upgrades.

Laufey’s cello-laced ballad “Promise” recently topped Spotify’s Jazz Global chart, while Waterhouse’s sophomore album “Note to Self” dropped surprise country-leaning tracks—look for a Texas-exclusive duet on Patsy Cline’s “Crazy.”

Dickies Arena’s curved roof and Meyer Sound system deliver pristine highs; previous visitors Elton John and Harry Styles praised its acoustic warmth. Pair that with Texas barbecue at the in-house Smoke ’N Chill stand for a distinctly Fort Worth evening.

