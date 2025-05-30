Laufey & Suki Waterhouse tickets on sale in Glendale at Desert Diamond Arena
Laufey and Suki Waterhouse head west to Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale on Sept. 23 2025, pairing velvety bossa-pop with cinematic guitar rock beneath Arizona’s desert sky.
Snag seats via the arena or ScoreBig—its zero hidden fees disappear faster than monsoon rain.
The 75-foot rig will spotlight Laufey’s harpist during “Falling Behind,” then switch to a strobe wash for Waterhouse’s “Nostalgia.”
Pre-game at Westgate’s dining district, then walk five minutes to main doors; merch lines usually snake past Section 107, so arrive early.
Shop for Laufey & Suki Waterhouse tickets at Desert Diamond Arena on September 23 2025
Use TICKETNEWS10 on ScoreBig for 10 % off.