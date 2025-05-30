Ticketnews Ads
Laufey & Suki Waterhouse tickets on sale in Glendale at Desert Diamond Arena

Laufey & Suki Waterhouse

Laufey & Suki Waterhouse tickets on sale in Glendale at Desert Diamond Arena

Tickets On SaleMadeline Page52 seconds ago

Laufey and Suki Waterhouse head west to Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale on Sept. 23 2025, pairing velvety bossa-pop with cinematic guitar rock beneath Arizona’s desert sky.

Snag seats via the arena or ScoreBig—its zero hidden fees disappear faster than monsoon rain.

The 75-foot rig will spotlight Laufey’s harpist during “Falling Behind,” then switch to a strobe wash for Waterhouse’s “Nostalgia.”

ScoreBig 10% off for TicketNews readers

Pre-game at Westgate’s dining district, then walk five minutes to main doors; merch lines usually snake past Section 107, so arrive early.

Shop for Laufey & Suki Waterhouse tickets at Desert Diamond Arena on September 23 2025

Use TICKETNEWS10 on ScoreBig for 10 % off.

Tickets On Sale

Other Tickets On Sale News from Ticketnews.com

Laufey & Suki Waterhouse tickets on sale in Minneapolis at Target Center

Laufey & Suki Waterhouse tickets on sale in Minneapolis at Target Center

Madeline Page 5 seconds ago
Read More
Laufey & Suki Waterhouse tickets on sale in Chicago at United Center

Laufey & Suki Waterhouse tickets on sale in Chicago at United Center

Madeline Page 15 seconds ago
Read More
Laufey & Suki Waterhouse tickets on sale at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Laufey & Suki Waterhouse tickets on sale at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Madeline Page 22 seconds ago
Read More