Laufey & Suki Waterhouse tickets on sale in Houston at Toyota Center

Laufey & Suki Waterhouse

Laufey and Suki Waterhouse hit Toyota Center in Houston on Sept. 20 2025, blending cool-jazz phrasing with Brit-pop attitude inside the Rockets’ 18 000-seat home court.

Seats are available at Toyota Center’s box office or via ScoreBig, which features no hidden ticket fees—ideal for lower-bowl steals or high-roller lounges.

Houston crowds embrace genre mash-ups (note Khruangbin’s local rise), making it the perfect city for Laufey’s velvet-smooth “Let You Break My Heart Again” to segue into Waterhouse’s fuzzed-out “Moves.” Trumpeter Keyon Harrold is tipped for a jazz-club-style encore.

The venue’s LED ribbon boards and 6 G Wi-Fi keep social sharing seamless—tag #LaufeyWaterhouseHTX for a chance at backstage polaroids.

