Laufey & Suki Waterhouse tickets on sale in L.A. at Crypto.com Arena

Laufey & Suki Waterhouse

Laufey & Suki Waterhouse tickets on sale in L.A. at Crypto.com Arena

2 hours ago

Laufey and Suki Waterhouse headline Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles on Sept. 26 2025, closing the California leg of their tour with Hollywood flair.

Tickets are live via the arena and ScoreBig.

Expect surprise cameos: Laufey’s L.A. shows have welcomed John Mayer and FINNEAS, while Waterhouse counts Phoebe Bridgers among friends. The arena’s 4 K video halo will spotlight fan-submitted art during “Letter to My 13 Year Old Self.”

Arrive early for LA LIVE’s restaurant row; post-show, the Metro’s A Line whisks revelers home until midnight.

