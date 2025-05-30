Laufey & Suki Waterhouse tickets on sale in Laval at Place Bell

Laufey & Suki Waterhouse

Laufey and Suki Waterhouse bring continental flair to Place Bell in Laval, Quebec, on Oct. 21 2025, treating North-shore Montrealers to an evening of swooning strings and Brit-pop hooks.

Seats can be purchased at Place Bell or via ScoreBig, which lists options with no hidden service charges in either CAD or USD.

Laufey will lean into Québécois jazz traditions with a snippet of Michel Legrand, while Waterhouse is expected to greet fans in French before launching into “Moves.” Place Bell’s intimate 10,000-seat bowl ensures clear sightlines, and the STM Orange Line (Montmorency) drops riders two blocks from Gate 1.

Pack a poutine craving: local vendor Frite Alors! runs a stand outside Section 112.

Shop for Laufey & Suki Waterhouse tickets at Place Bell on Oct. 21 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10 % off on Laufey & Suki Waterhouse tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.