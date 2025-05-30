Ticketnews Ads
Laufey & Suki Waterhouse tickets on sale in Laval at Place Bell

4 minutes ago

Laufey and Suki Waterhouse bring continental flair to Place Bell in Laval, Quebec, on Oct. 21 2025, treating North-shore Montrealers to an evening of swooning strings and Brit-pop hooks.

Seats can be purchased at Place Bell or via ScoreBig, which lists options with no hidden service charges in either CAD or USD.

Laufey will lean into Québécois jazz traditions with a snippet of Michel Legrand, while Waterhouse is expected to greet fans in French before launching into “Moves.” Place Bell’s intimate 10,000-seat bowl ensures clear sightlines, and the STM Orange Line (Montmorency) drops riders two blocks from Gate 1.

Pack a poutine craving: local vendor Frite Alors! runs a stand outside Section 112.

