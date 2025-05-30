Laufey & Suki Waterhouse tickets on sale in Minneapolis at Target Center

Laufey & Suki Waterhouse

Laufey and Suki Waterhouse bring their co-headline spectacle to downtown Minneapolis’ Target Center on Oct. 11 2025, channeling Prince’s hometown funk alongside Nordic jazz melodicism.

Secure seats through the arena or ScoreBig—its no-fee policy keeps lower-bowl pits and Skyway-level bargains transparent.

Laufey’s Icelandic roots surface in lilting chord changes that mirror the region’s folk tunes; Waterhouse’s cinematic pop feels right at home in the land that spawned The Replacements. Word is the duo will honor Minneapolis royalty with a joint take on “Nothing Compares 2 U.”

Arrive via Metro Blue Line to Warehouse District/Hennepin stop; grab a pre-show Juicy Lucy burger at the 5-8 Club stand inside Section 138.

Shop for Laufey & Suki Waterhouse tickets at Target Center on Oct. 11 2025

