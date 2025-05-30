Laufey & Suki Waterhouse tickets on sale in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena

Laufey & Suki Waterhouse

Laufey and Suki Waterhouse light up Broadway when they arrive at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Oct. 13 2025. The ice-turned-stage palace will echo with Laufey’s string-laden jazz and Waterhouse’s reverb-drenched dream pop.

Music City’s genre-blending ethos promises special guests: rumors swirl of a slide-guitar cameo during Laufey’s “Valentine” and a bluegrass rework of Waterhouse’s “Nostalgia.” Bridgestone’s ribbon boards will spotlight local HBCU marching-band footage between sets.

Pair the night with a hot-chicken bite at Prince’s stand on the main concourse; post-show honky-tonks keep tunes rolling till 2 a.m.

