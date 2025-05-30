Ticketnews Ads
Laufey & Suki Waterhouse tickets on sale in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena

Laufey & Suki Waterhouse tickets on sale in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena

Laufey and Suki Waterhouse light up Broadway when they arrive at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Oct. 13 2025. The ice-turned-stage palace will echo with Laufey’s string-laden jazz and Waterhouse’s reverb-drenched dream pop.

Tickets can be purchased at Bridgestone’s box office or through ScoreBig, which lists options with no hidden fees—from lower-bowl rails to Lexus Lounge luxury.

Music City’s genre-blending ethos promises special guests: rumors swirl of a slide-guitar cameo during Laufey’s “Valentine” and a bluegrass rework of Waterhouse’s “Nostalgia.” Bridgestone’s ribbon boards will spotlight local HBCU marching-band footage between sets.

Pair the night with a hot-chicken bite at Prince’s stand on the main concourse; post-show honky-tonks keep tunes rolling till 2 a.m.

