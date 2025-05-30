Laufey & Suki Waterhouse tickets on sale in Orlando at Kia Center

Laufey & Suki Waterhouse

Laufey teams with British indie-pop favorite Suki Waterhouse for a night of genre-blurring magic at Orlando’s Kia Center on Sept. 15 2025. The co-bill pairs Laufey’s jazz-tinged vocals—fresh off her Grammy-winning album “Bewitched”—with Waterhouse’s shimmering alt-rock melodies, promising a set that swings from lush string arrangements to crunchy guitar anthems in a single breath.

Tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase through the Kia Center box office or secure seats via ScoreBig, which lists major-event tickets with no hidden service fees, whether you’re chasing floor GA spots or balcony bargains.

Kia Center’s 20 000-capacity bowl has hosted everyone from Ariana Grande to the Orlando Magic. Its upgraded JBL sound system will accentuate Laufey’s upright-bass grooves on “From the Start” and the full-band punch of Waterhouse’s viral hit “Good Looking.” Orlando marks the opening week of the duo’s first joint arena run, and industry chatter hints at an on-stage collaboration on Laufey’s “Valentine.”

Arrive early—local jazz ensembles will warm up the crowd—and plan for merch lines; limited-edition tour posters spotlight both performers in vintage pastel hues.

Shop for Laufey & Suki Waterhouse tickets at Kia Center on September 15 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers: get 10 % off on Laufey & Suki Waterhouse tickets at ScoreBig NOW with code TICKETNEWS10.