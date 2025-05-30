Laufey & Suki Waterhouse tickets on sale in Philly at Wells Fargo Center

Laufey & Suki Waterhouse

Laufey and Suki Waterhouse headline Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Oct. 24 2025, fusing orchestral pop and guitar shimmer in the same venue that has echoed with Springsteen and Beyoncé.

Tickets can be snagged at the box office or via ScoreBig; its no-fee guarantee keeps Broad Street die-hards from paying more than face value.

Philly’s jazz legacy—from Coltrane to Sun Ra—makes it fertile ground for Laufey’s upright-bass swing. Waterhouse plans a Rocky-step Instagram moment before soundcheck; expect that clip on the center-hung scoreboard.

SEPTA’s Broad Street Line stops at NRG Station; grab a post-show cheesesteak at Oregon Avenue and debate which set stole the night.

Shop for Laufey & Suki Waterhouse tickets at Wells Fargo Center on Oct. 24 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10 % off on Laufey & Suki Waterhouse tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.