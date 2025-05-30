Laufey & Suki Waterhouse tickets on sale in San Diego at Pechanga Arena

Laufey & Suki Waterhouse

Laufey and Suki Waterhouse sail down the coast to Pechanga Arena San Diego on Sept. 24 2025, turning the historic sports bowl into a jazz-pop playground.

Grab seats via the arena or ScoreBig—its no-fee model keeps loge-level gems and floor spots equally affordable.

Pechanga opened in 1966 and has heard everyone from Jimi Hendrix to Dua Lipa. Laufey’s upright bass will bounce off its curved ceiling, while Waterhouse is expected to close with a beachy cover of “California Dreamin’.”

Surf earlier in the day, then head to the venue’s on-site craft-beer garden for a pre-show pint of San Diego IPA.

