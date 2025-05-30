Laufey & Suki Waterhouse tickets on sale in Seattle at Climate Pledge Arena

Laufey & Suki Waterhouse

Laufey and Suki Waterhouse wrap their North American run at Seattle’s carbon-neutral Climate Pledge Arena on Oct. 4 2025.

Tickets are on sale via the arena and ScoreBig—its no-fee structure keeps main-floor pits and upper-terrace bargains eco-friendly and budget-smart.

The world’s first net-zero-certified venue uses 100 % renewable energy, ensuring Laufey’s violin solos and Waterhouse’s reverb-drenched choruses sound crystal-clear while treading lightly on the planet.

Seattle’s rich jazz heritage meshes with its grunge roots; expect a joint encore of Nirvana’s “Heart-Shaped Box” against twin scoreboards.

Shop for Laufey & Suki Waterhouse tickets at Climate Pledge Arena on October 4 2025

