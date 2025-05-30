Laufey & Suki Waterhouse tickets on sale in Toronto at Scotiabank Arena

Ticketnews Ads
Laufey and Suki Waterhouse cross the border on Oct. 19 2025, dazzling Scotiabank Arena in Toronto with a set that marries Icelandic croon, London cool and Canadian hospitality.

Tickets are available at the arena and through ScoreBig, which posts no hidden fees on floor pits, platinum seats and 600-level bargains alike.

Toronto’s love affair with jazz (think Oscar Peterson) and alt-rock (Metric, Broken Social Scene) makes this bill a natural fit. Expect Laufey to sprinkle French phrases into “Bewitched” for the bilingual crowd. Waterhouse, who filmed scenes for “Daisy Jones & The Six” in Toronto, may bring out local actor-musicians for a cameo.

Ride the TTC Line 1 to Union Station, then follow the PATH walkway straight into Gate 5.

