Laufey & Suki Waterhouse tickets on sale in Vancouver at Rogers Arena

Tickets On SaleMadeline Page1 minute ago

Laufey and Suki Waterhouse cross into Canada for an Oct. 2 2025 stop at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena, fusing Nordic jazz-pop cool with London indie swagger on the Canucks’ home ice.

Secure tickets at the arena or through ScoreBig, which lists options—with no hidden service charges—from lower bowl to Club 500 suites.

Vancouver’s music crowds are famously discerning; Laufey’s orchestral “Beautiful Stranger” and Waterhouse’s grunge-tinged “To Love” should resonate. Expect a cover of Joni Mitchell’s “A Case of You” as a nod to B.C.’s folk heritage.

Take the SkyTrain to Stadium–Chinatown Station for seamless entry and skip downtown parking fees.

Shop for Laufey & Suki Waterhouse tickets at Rogers Arena on October 2 2025

