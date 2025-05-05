Laver Cup heads to San Francisco: Chase Center tickets on sale now

Photo: Sportsfan77777, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

The Laver Cup will transform San Francisco’s Chase Center into a world‑class tennis arena Sept. 19‑21, 2025, bringing the popular Team Europe vs. Team World showcase to the West Coast for the first time. Five ticketed sessions—two on Friday, two on Saturday and a Sunday matinee—give Bay Area fans multiple chances to watch the sport’s biggest names compete in the Ryder Cup‑style battle founded in honor of Australian legend Rod Laver.

Tickets for every session are on sale now. Fans can buy directly from the Chase Center box office, but seats are also available through ScoreBig, where transparent pricing means no hidden fees and savings up to 10 percent at checkout.

Since debuting in 2017, the Laver Cup has produced thrilling doubles pairings—think Roger Federer with Rafael Nadal—and dramatic singles clashes featuring top‑10 stars. Last year’s edition in Berlin saw Team World retain the trophy; 2025 in San Francisco promises another electric atmosphere as the competition lands in the heart of Warriors country.

Chase Center, opened in 2019, sits along the city’s waterfront in Mission Bay, offering scenic views, plentiful dining options and easy transit access. For tennis, organizers will install a bespoke black court and adjust seating to maximize sight lines, giving every fan a clear angle on blistering serves and baseline rallies. Whether you pick a Friday day session to start the weekend early or the decisive Sunday showdown, the Laver Cup’s mix of team strategy and individual brilliance makes for can’t‑miss entertainment.

Shop Laver Cup sessions

Special offer for TicketNews readers: Get 10% off on Laver Cup: Day 1 – Day Session tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.