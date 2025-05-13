LCD Soundsystem, Christina Aguilera Lead 2025 Portola Festival Lineup in San Francisco

Portola Festival | Photo via AEG Presents

Portola Festival is returning to San Francisco’s PIER 80 for its fourth installment, with Goldenvoice announcing a stacked 2025 lineup featuring headliners LCD Soundsystem and Dom Dolla. The two-day dance and electronic music festival is set for Saturday, September 20 and Sunday, September 21, following a sold-out 2024 edition.

In a major crossover moment for the festival, five-time GRAMMY-winning pop icon Christina Aguilera will join the roster alongside heavyweights from across the electronic spectrum. Other marquee acts include Underworld, Peggy Gou, The Prodigy, Moby (Live), The Chemical Brothers (DJ set), and Anti Up—the collaborative project of Chris Lake and Chris Lorenzo.

Moby’s set marks his first live performance in San Francisco in over a decade and follows a celebrated European tour commemorating the 25th anniversary of his seminal album Play. The Prodigy are making their Portola debut fresh off a high-energy Coachella set, while The Rapture returns to the stage for their first show following a lengthy hiatus.

Also making its San Francisco debut is DESPACIO, an immersive audio installation powered by a custom-built sound system and helmed by LCD Soundsystem’s James Murphy, 2ManyDJs (David and Stephen Dewaele), and engineer John Klett. The trio will perform all-vinyl sets in the dedicated DESPACIO tent throughout the weekend.

Portola has quickly built a reputation as one of the Bay Area’s premier electronic music events since its launch in 2022. Past lineups have included The Chemical Brothers, Flume, Skrillex, Eric Prydz’s HOLO, Justice, Gesaffelstein, and RÜFÜS DU SOL. With its blend of house, techno, indie dance, and pop, the festival has grown into a key destination on the fall festival calendar.

Tickets go on sale this week via the official festival website, with a loyalty pre-sale beginning Wednesday, May 14 at 12 p.m. PT, and general public access following on Thursday, May 15 at 12 p.m. PT. Pricing for 2025 starts at $399.95 for two-day GA, $649.95 for two-day VIP, $279.95 for single-day GA, and $399.95 for single-day VIP. A new two-day VIP XL tier is also being introduced at $1,599.95. Payment plans are available with 25% down.

As part of its community and sustainability initiatives, Portola will again partner with local vendors and implement environmental programs aimed at reducing the festival’s carbon footprint and improving waste management. Organizers also promise more community-oriented announcements in the months ahead.

See the festival lineup poster below: