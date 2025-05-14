Lee Brice tickets on sale at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre near Detroit

Lee Brice returns to metro Detroit on Sept. 19, 2025, headlining Meadow Brook Amphitheatre in Rochester Hills at 7 p.m. Set on Oakland Universityâ€™s wooded campus, the historic venue offers a cozy 7,700-seat setting for an evening of chart-topping country ballads.

Tickets are on sale at the 313 Presents box office and fee-free via ScoreBig.

Briceâ€™s previous Detroit outing (Pine Knob, 2022) sold out, and fans can expect a fresh mix of radio staples and new tracks. Meadow Brookâ€™s covered pavilion shields guests from late-summer showers, while expansive lawn seating invites laid-back tailgating.

Parking lots open at 4 p.m.; picnic baskets are welcome, but outside alcohol is not. VIP upgrade packages include early entry and a commemorative tour laminate.

Shop for Lee Brice tickets at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre on September 19 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Lee Brice tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.