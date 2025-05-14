Ticketnews Ads
Lee Brice tickets on sale at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre near Detroit

Lee Brice tickets on sale at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre near Detroit

Tickets On SaleMadeline Page39 minutes ago

Lee Brice returns to metro Detroit on Sept. 19, 2025, headlining Meadow Brook Amphitheatre in Rochester Hills at 7 p.m. Set on Oakland Universityâ€™s wooded campus, the historic venue offers a cozy 7,700-seat setting for an evening of chart-topping country ballads.

Tickets are on sale at the 313 Presents box office and fee-free via ScoreBig.

Briceâ€™s previous Detroit outing (Pine Knob, 2022) sold out, and fans can expect a fresh mix of radio staples and new tracks. Meadow Brookâ€™s covered pavilion shields guests from late-summer showers, while expansive lawn seating invites laid-back tailgating.

ScoreBig 10% off for TicketNews readers

Parking lots open at 4 p.m.; picnic baskets are welcome, but outside alcohol is not. VIP upgrade packages include early entry and a commemorative tour laminate.

Shop for Lee Brice tickets at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre on September 19 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Lee Brice tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.

Tickets On Sale

Other Tickets On Sale News from Ticketnews.com

Il Divo tickets on sale in Cerritos

Il Divo tickets on sale in Cerritos

Madeline Page 35 minutes ago
Read More
Il Divo tickets on sale in El Paso

Il Divo tickets on sale in El Paso

Madeline Page 35 minutes ago
Read More
Il Divo tickets on sale in Dallas

Il Divo tickets on sale in Dallas

Madeline Page 35 minutes ago
Read More