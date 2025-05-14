Lee Brice tickets on sale in Bridgeport at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Lee Brice brings Southern charm to Connecticutâ€™s Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater on Oct. 16 2025 at 7 p.m. The former ballpark, now a 5,700-seat roof-covered amphitheater, offers polished acoustics and cushioned seats.

Tickets are on sale at the ClickItTicket box office and fee-free via ScoreBig.

Brice joins a roster of country heavyweights whoâ€™ve christened the new venue. Expect crowd-pleasers like â€œParking Lot Partyâ€ along with unreleased tunes that showcase his storytelling chops.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; downtown Bridgeport parking garages offer shuttle service, and Metro-Northâ€™s Fairfield line stops two blocks away.

